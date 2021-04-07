IPL 2021: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings is easily one of the most celebrated franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by MS Dhoni, the side is regarded as the second most successful side in IPL having won the trophy thrice.So let's take at the top-ten wicket-takers who helped CSK become the formidable side they are today recognized as

1. Dwayne Bravo- 124The prolific West Indies all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker for CSK. Having joined the side in 2011, the wily bowler has so far picked up 124 wickets in 109 matches.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin- 120Ashwin broke into the scene for MS Dhoni-led CSK in 2009 and remained in their scheme of things till IPL 2015. The right-arm off-break was one of the most influential bowlers during the initial years. During his time with CSK, Ashwin went on to take 120 wickets in 121 matches.

3. Ravindra Jadeja- 96The left-arm spinner who is recognized as a complete cricketer for his brilliance in batting, fielding, and bowling has so far taken 96 wickets in 130 matches.

4. Albie Morkel- 91Albie Morkel who was the second most expensive pick in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008. He played for CSK in the first six editions where he picked 91 wickets for them in 92 matches.

5. Mohit Sharma- 76Mohit Sharma who played for CSK from 2013 to 2015 was a player in MS Dhoni’s plan as the pacer went to take 76 wickets in 78 matches for the yellow brigade.

6. Doug Bollinger- 55The former left-arm Australian quickly took everyone by surprise with his lethal pace as he picked up 55 wickets in just 41 games.

7. M Muralitharan- 52The Sri Lankan legend successfully spun his web on opposition batsmen while donning the yellow jersey as he went on to take 52 wickets in just 46 outings.

8. Shadab Jakati- 48The left-arm spinner who played an important role in containing the opposition in initial overs went to pick 48 wickets in 55 matches.

9. Deepak Chahar- 44Deepak Chahar, who has become the new ball specialist for the MS Dhoni’s side in recent years has so far bagged 44 scalps in 43 games.

10. Ashish Nehra- 40The veteran Indian pacer enjoyed a fruitful time with CSK claiming 40 wickets in 25 games.

