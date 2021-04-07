IPL 2021: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Delhi Capitals

Despite having the best of the talent, it never clicked for Delhi Capitals, until last year when the Shreyas Iyer-led side managed to reach the finals in 2020. While several players graced the side with their scintillating performances over the years, let's take a look at the top ten wicket-takers for Delhi.

1. Amit Mishra- 104The veteran Indian leg spinner has been the lynchpin for Delhi Capitals since the inaugural season and has so far managed to claim 104 wickets in 99 games.

2. Kagiso Rabada- 61Kagiso Rabada has been nothing but a revelation for the Delhi side. The young pacer from South Africa who now leads the pace attack for Delhi Capitals has taken whopping 61 wickets in just 35 games.

3. Morne Morkel- 45The former South African pacer who went unsold in the recent IPL auction had a memorable outing with Delhi Capitals and managed to claim 45 wickets in 37 games.

4. Umesh Yadav- 43The Indian pacer enjoyed fruitful seasons with Delhi Capitals and claimed 43 wickets in 47 games.

5. Chris Morris- 41The South African all-rounder, who has joined Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season, had a good out with Delhi Capitals in which he claimed 41 wickets in 34 matches.

6. Shahbaz Nadeem-61The slow left-arm orthodox bowler, who has been nothing short of a sensation in the domestic circuit, has so far impressed everyone at Delhi Capitals with 61 wickets in 40 matches.

7. Ashish Nehra- 36The former Indian pacer who played for the Delhi side for five seasons managed 36 wickets in 30 games.

8. Dirk Nannes-36Dirk Nannes, the left-arm Australian-Dutch player played with Delhi Capitals for two seasons in which he claimed 31 wickets in 26 games.

9. Irfan Pathan-31The former Indian left-arm medium-pacer played for Delhi Capitals from 2011 to 2013 during which he 31 scalps in 50 games.

10. Imran Tahir- 26The South African leg-break googly bowler played with the Delhi Capitals for three seasons and managed to get 26 wickets in 29 games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here