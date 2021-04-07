IPL 2021: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Kolkata Knight Riders

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most consistent sides in the league. Though they misfired in the initial seasons of the tournament, under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, the side resurrected itself to be recognized as a fierce challenger in the tournament. Let’s take a look at the top 10wicket-takers for KKR.

1. Sunil Narine- 145The off-break bowler from Trinidad who broke through the ranks in IPL for KKR in 2012 has so far claimed 145 wickets in just 129 games topping the charts of most wickets for the Kolkata-based side.

2. Piyush Chawla- 71Though Chawla is not a part of the KKR squad anymore, the veteran leg-spinner sits at second position 71 wickets in 76 matches.

3. Andre Russel-62This Jamaican player has been a vital cog in KKR’s revival in IPL and has stood for the side with both bat and the ball. Apart from being known for his ability to hit monstrous sixes, Russel has claimed 62 wickets in 73 games for KKR.

4. Jacques Kallis- 48The South African legend began his journey with KKR in 2011 and played an important part in the franchise’s two IPL titles. Kallis who played for KKR from 2011 to 2014 took 48 wickets in 78 games.

5. Umesh Yadav- 48Umesh Yadav, the premier Indian scalped 48 wickets in as many games for Gambhir’s side from 2014 to 2017.

6. Kuldeep Yadav- 46Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been a lynchpin of KKR’s spin attack alongside Sunil Narine since he joined the side in 2014. Having played 50 games for KKR, Yadav has so far taken 46 wickets.

7. Lakshmipathy Balaji- 44The former Indian pacer scalped 44 wickets in 42 games for the KKR during his three-year stint from 2011 to 2013.

8. Shakib Al Hasan- 44Shakib Al Hasan played for the Kolkata side from 2011 to 2017 during which he 44 wickets in 49 games.

9. Rajat Bhatia- 36A veteran in the domestic cricket circuit, Rajat Bhatia claimed 36 wickets in 54 games for KKR.

10. Iqbal Abdulla- 33Iqbal Abdulla played for Knight Riders from 2008 to 2013 claiming 33 wickets in 41 games.

