IPL 2021: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians
Over the last thirteen seasons, the side has produced some exceptional performances from individuals with both bat and bowl.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 7:52 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) are easily the most successful side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having being crowned champions five times. Over the last thirteen seasons, the side has produced some exceptional performances from individuals with both bat and bowl. Right from master blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Sri Lankan Pacer Lasith Malinga, to current stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, we have seen some great match winners playing for MI.
So here’s a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for the Rohit Sharma-led side
1. Lasith Malinga- 170
The most successful bowler in T20, Malinga is the leading wicket-taker for MI and IPL. Having signed for the side in 2009 – the second edition of the tournament, Malinga took 170 wickets from 122 matches. The Sri Lanka pacer however, has now opted to retire from franchise cricket.
2. Harbhajan Singh- 127
The veteran off-spinner was with Mumbai Indians for 10 years. Having been with the side right from the inaugural season of IPL, Harbhajan was an integral part of the side leading the spin attack for a decade in which he took 127 wickets in 136 matches.
3. Jasprit Bumrah- 109
Bumrah’s rise in Mumbai Indians has made him a star in the cricketing world. His unorthodox action, lethal yorkers, and his speed variations have earned him 109 wickets in 92 matches so far.
4. Mitchell McClenaghan- 71
Although the Kiwi pacer is not a part of the MI squad anymore and went unsold in the recent auctions, McClenaghan spent six years with Mumbai Indians. In those years, the left-arm pacer, who first joined MI in 2015 managed impressive 71 wickets in 56 matches.
5. Kieron Pollard- 60
The swashbuckling West Indies all-rounder has been a vital cog for the Mumbai-based side. Having joined the side in 2010, Pollard has managed to chip in for his side with 60 wickets in in 164 matches.
6. Krunal Pandya- 46
Krunal Pandya, who recently made his ODI debut for India, managed to take 46 wickets in 71 games with his slow-left arm orthodox bowling.
7. Hardik Pandya- 42
The youngest of the two Pandya brothers, Hardik has managed 42 wickets in 80 games for Rohit Sharma’s side.
8. Munaf Patel- 40
The former India pacer bowler had a few great seasons for the Mumbai side in which he managed to get 40 wickets in 31 matches.
9. Dhawal Kulkarni- 36
Kulkarni, a well-known fast bowler in Mumbai domestic circuit, has played 36 games for MI and managed to get 34 wickets.
10. Mitchell Johnson- 31
The former Australian left-arm pacer played for Sharma’s side for two seasons and managed to pick 31 wickets in 22 games.
