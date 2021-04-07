IPL 2021: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Rajasthan Royals

It was Royals who made a huge statement by getting crowned as the first champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2008. However, since then, they have not been able to live up to the expectations. Below is the list of the top 10 wicket-takers for the RR team in the IPL.

1. Siddharth Trivedi – 65Siddharth Trivedi gained a lot of recognition during the inaugural IPL and earned plenty of praise from Shane Warne, the Royals' captain. Trivedi went on to spend six seasons with the RR during which is took 65 wickets in 76 matches.

2. Shane Watson – 61The Australian all-rounder was an integral part of the RR’s title-winning side, leading the side in both batting and bowling during which he claimed 61 wickets in 78 games.

3. Shane Warne- 57The legendary spinner who led the Royals’ to their maiden title in 2008 was with the franchise for a total of four seasons during which he got impressive 57 wickets in 55 games.

4. James Faulkner – 47Another Australian player who proved to be an important aspect for the team both with bat and the bowl. Faulkner during his time with RR managed to get 47 wickets in just 42 games.

5. Jofra Archer – 46Currently one of the most exciting pacers, Jofra Archer broke into the RR squad banking on his lethal pace and accuracy. Archer, whose participation in IPL 2021 is under doubt, has so far taken 46 wickets in just 35 games.

6. Shreyas Gopal – 41The young leg-spinner who is tasked with keeping the opposition under control during the middle overs has so far taken 41 wickets in 39 outings.

7. Kevon Copper – 33Kevon Cooper, the pacer from Trinidad and Tobago, impressed everyone during his debut spell with RR. However, his career was marred with constant injuries and was soon released from the squad. During his time with the Royals’, Cooper claimed 33 wickets in 25 games.

8. Munaf Patel – 33The former Indian pacer was part of the title-winning RR side and enjoyed fruitful three seasons with the Royals. During his stint with the Rajasthan-based side, Patel 33 wickets in 30 games.

9. Dhawal Kulkarni – 29The right-arm pacer, who is one of the most experienced cricketers in the domestic circuit displayed a consistent performance with the RR and ended up with 29 wickets in 37 matches for the Royals’.

10. Amit Singh- 28One of the veterans and experienced bowlers for Gujarat in the domestic circuit, Amit Singh played for the Royals’ for four seasons and managed to get 28 scalps in 23 games.

