IPL 2021: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Over the years, the Royal Challengers Bangalore has looked to be one of the best sides. However, despite being formidable, things have not worked out in their favour. Thrice, they made it to the finals but ended up on the losing side. Though many experts have stated the side lacks quality bowlers, it has produced quite exceptional ones over the years.So let’s take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for RCB since the IPL began

1. Yuzvendra Chahal- 121Rising through the ranks of RCB and making himself a global star, Chahal has proved himself a match-winner for Virat Kohli’s side. So far the right-arm spinner has 121 wickets in 98 games.

2. R Vinay Kumar- 80Vinay Kumar who began his IPL career with RCB in 2008 as a domestic player holds the record of becoming the first Indian seamer to breach 100 IPL wickets. During his time with RCB, he took 80 wickets in 70 games.

3. Anil Kumble- 53The Indian legend who captained the Bangalore side to IPL finals in 2009 has 53 wickets under his belt from 51 games.

4. Sreenath Aravind- 51A veteran in Karnataka’s domestic circuit, Aravind donned the RCB jersey for three seasons during which he took impressive 51 wickets in 44 games.

5. Zaheer Khan- 49Zaheer Khan began his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore wherein he picked 49 wickets in 44 games.

6. Praveen Kumar- 41The former India pacer who was known for his bowling variations was an integral part of RCB during the initial years of the tournament and managed to take 41 wickets in 47 games.

7. Dale Steyn- 38The legendary South African seamer who has made himself unavailable for the upcoming IPL season has so far claimed 38 wickets in 40 games for the Virat Kohli’s side.

8. Mitchell Starc- 34Starc last played in the IPL in the 2015 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and was part of Kohli’s side for two seasons. Starc has 34 wickets under his name in 27 games.

9. Harshal Patel- 34Medium-pacer Harshal Patel who has been trusted the responsibility of bowling the death overs has had an impressive run with RCB and has picked up 34 wickets in 36 matches.

10. Jacques Kallis- 30The prolific South African all-rounder played for the Bangalore side for three seasons and took 30 wickets in 46 games.

