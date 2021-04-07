IPL 2021: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Sunrisers Hyderabad

One of the successful and consistent franchises of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad has reached at least the playoffs on four consecutive occasions since 2016. The team won their maiden title in 2016 under David Warner and has always proved to be a fierce competitor in the tournament.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for Sunrisers Hyderabad so far.

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 112One of India’s premier bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been leading SRH’s bowling attack successfully since 2014. Kumar, who is known for his swinging deliveries and pace variations, has taken 112 wickets in just 90 games.

2. Rashid Khan- 75The wily spinner from Afghanistan who joined SRH in the 2017 season has gone on to be the second-best bowler for the franchise in terms of wickets with 75 scalps in just 62 games.

3. Siddarth Kaul- 45Siddarth Kaul has been a consistent performer alongside fellow pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for SRH, bowling some crucial overs for his side since joining the side in 2017. Kaul has so far claimed 45 wickets in 35 outings.

4. Dale Steyn- 39The South African pacer who is not part of the SRH squad anymore played for the side from 2013 to 2015 managing 39 wickets in 43 games.

5. Sandeep Sharma- 38Right-arm medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma has been the new-ball bowler for SRH for the last few seasons. Sharma who has been part of the SRH squad only for three seasons has claimed 38 wickets in 36 games.

6. Karn Sharma- 37Sharma, a part of SRH’s title-winning team, played with the Hyderabad-based side for four seasons during which he claimed 37 wickets in 52 games.

7. Amit Mishra- 30Mishra was part of SRH for two seasons during which he claimed 30 wickets in 33 games, which also includes a hat-trick.

8. Moises Henriques- 28The Australian all-rounder who was part of the winning SRH squad in 2016 had an impressive career with the Hyderabad side. Henriques played for SRH from 2014-2017 and claimed 28 wickets in 42 games.

9. Khaleel Ahmed- 27Khaleel Ahmed is another young gun who has been an important part of the SRH squad in the last few seasons. Khaleel in three seasons has taken 27 scalps in 17 games.

10. Ishant Sharma- 25The Indian pacer played with the Hyderabad-based side for three seasons from 2013 to 2015 and claimed 25 wickets in 29 outings.

