- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Top Five Run Scorers of All Time for Chennai Super Kings
Suresh Raina, who withdrew from IPL 2020 citing tough and tight quarantine protocols and bio-security bubbles is back for this season.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 3:15 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have continued to retain their core group of players of many seasons, and till recent years, this was a formula that made them one of the most successful sides in the league. The top two-run getters in Chennai’s yellow, therefore, have been two middle-order batsmen who have been playing for the team for more than a decade now – Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.
Suresh Raina – 5369 runs
Raina is one of five batsmen who have scored more than 5000 runs in the league’s history and was till recently the highest scorer in the league before being overtaken by Virat Kohli. With two centuries and 37 half-centuries to his name, Raina has been a colossal figure in the Chennai batting order over the years.
MS Dhoni – 4507 runs
Dhoni, who has been with the CSK side alongside Raina since the inception of the IPL in 2008, has been the other dependable figure in the middle order. The two of them have spent almost double the time in the middle for CSK than anybody else. While both of them have faced more than 3000 balls, the fourth on the list – Michael Hussey – has faced 1802 balls. Dhoni has hit the most sixes – 212 – for CSK. He has also been the unbeaten batsman the most times for the team – 68.
Faf du Plessis – 2299 runs
South African Faf du Plessis, who joined CSK in 2012, has grown in importance to the team over the years and is now one of the most important batsmen on the side. With 449 runs, he was the highest scorer for the side in IPL 2020, also overtaking Michael Hussey to take third place on this list.
Michael Hussey – 2213 runs
Hussey formed the core of the CSK side in the first few years and was one of the most successful batsmen in the league till he left in 2015. Hussey’s batting record in the IPL is also remarkable because of his consistency. In 64 matches, he scored only one duck.
Murali Vijay – 2205 runs
Indian Test specialist Murali Vijay has also been with the CSK side for more than a decade. Alongside Raina and Shane Watson, he is the third CSK batsman to have scored two centuries in the IPL.
