IPL 2021: Top Five Run Scorers of All Time for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC, earlier Delhi Daredevils) have had most of their runs come from their captains. In the initial years of the league, it was Virender Sehwag (2008-2013) who led the Daredevils. He remains the highest scorer for the Delhi-based franchise, though newer captains Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are both close to overtaking him.

Virender Sehwag – 2382 runs

Delhi Capitals have changed their line-ups many times over the years, and this, with the exception of Amit Mishra, it is Sehwag who has played the most matches for the Delhi team in the IPL – 86. He is one of only three players to have scored more than 2000 runs for the team. With one century and 17 half-centuries to his name, Sehwag’s runs were scored at a remarkable strike rate of 158.

Shreyas Iyer – 2200 runs

Shreyas Iyer, who joined the team in 2015 and took over as captain in 2019, was the second batsman to reach 200 runs for Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant – 2079 runs

Rishabh Pant was brought into the Delhi Capitals team close on the heels of his success in the 2016 U-19 World Cup, and the youngster fitted into the middle order perfectly. Pant became the third Delhi batsman to cross 2000 runs in IPL 2020. Pant will be leading the side in Shreyas Iyer’s absence in IPL 2021.

Shikhar Dhawan – 1479 runs

Shikhar Dhawan played for Delhi Daredevils before moving base to Hyderabad and recently moved back to Delhi Capitals. It was for Sunrisers Hyderabad that Dhawan has scored most of his runs in the IPL – he is one of only five batsmen to have crossed 5000 runs in IPL history – but he has chipped in with many notable contributions for the Delhi side as well.

David Warner – 1456 runs

David Warner was with the Delhi Daredevils side since 2013, before moving on to Sunrisers Hyderabad, and alongside Dhawan, forming one of the best opening partnerships in the league. For Delhi, Warner scored close to 1500 runs, which included two centuries.

