- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Top Five Run Scorers of All Time for Kolkata Knight Riders
Former opening partners Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa are the highest run-getters in KKR’s history.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 3:12 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had their best years under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir between 2011 and 2017, failing to reach the playoffs only twice in this period. Their success during this time was heavily influenced by the mountain of runs amassed by Gambhirat the top of the order. It is Gambhir and Robin Uthappa – his opening partner for most of this duration –who are the highest run-getters in KKR’s history.
Gautam Gambhir – 3345 runs
Gambhir is one of ten players to have scored more than 4000 runs in the IPL, with most of his runs having come for KKR. He is the only KKR batsman to have scored more than 3000 runs, coming at an average of 31. He has 34 fifties to his name.
Robin Uthappa – 2649 runs
Uthappa, who was Gambhir’s opening partner for most of the seven years KKR had a golden period under their Delhi-based skipper, also has more than 4000 runs in the IPL. Most of these have come for KKR. He has 17 fifties to his name.
Yusuf Pathan – 2061 runs
Yusuf Pathan, who played the role of middle-order basher for the exact seven years that Gambhir was in charge of the team, is the third-highest run-getter in KKR’s purple. Like Gambhir, he has also played 122 matches for the team. He slammed a 15-ball fifty, which remained the record for the fastest fifty in the IPL for four years.
Jacques Kallis – 1603 runs
Kallis, who played the role of a dependable top order batsman while chipping in with a few overs of seam bowling till 2014, batted at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 108. Heoften held one end of the innings to compensate for the fall of wickets at the other end.
Andre Russell – 1524 runs
Andre Russell has been the most exciting player from KKR in recent years, having joined the team in 2014. He had his best season in 2019 when he made a habit of pulling off miraculous run chases for KKR. His runs come at a strike rate of 184. He has also hit the most sixes by a KKR batsman – 131.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule