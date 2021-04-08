IPL 2021: Top Five Run Scorers of All Time for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had their best years under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir between 2011 and 2017, failing to reach the playoffs only twice in this period. Their success during this time was heavily influenced by the mountain of runs amassed by Gambhirat the top of the order. It is Gambhir and Robin Uthappa – his opening partner for most of this duration –who are the highest run-getters in KKR’s history.

Gautam Gambhir – 3345 runs

Gambhir is one of ten players to have scored more than 4000 runs in the IPL, with most of his runs having come for KKR. He is the only KKR batsman to have scored more than 3000 runs, coming at an average of 31. He has 34 fifties to his name.

Robin Uthappa – 2649 runs

Uthappa, who was Gambhir’s opening partner for most of the seven years KKR had a golden period under their Delhi-based skipper, also has more than 4000 runs in the IPL. Most of these have come for KKR. He has 17 fifties to his name.

Yusuf Pathan – 2061 runs

Yusuf Pathan, who played the role of middle-order basher for the exact seven years that Gambhir was in charge of the team, is the third-highest run-getter in KKR’s purple. Like Gambhir, he has also played 122 matches for the team. He slammed a 15-ball fifty, which remained the record for the fastest fifty in the IPL for four years.

Jacques Kallis – 1603 runs

Kallis, who played the role of a dependable top order batsman while chipping in with a few overs of seam bowling till 2014, batted at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 108. Heoften held one end of the innings to compensate for the fall of wickets at the other end.

Andre Russell – 1524 runs

Andre Russell has been the most exciting player from KKR in recent years, having joined the team in 2014. He had his best season in 2019 when he made a habit of pulling off miraculous run chases for KKR. His runs come at a strike rate of 184. He has also hit the most sixes by a KKR batsman – 131.

