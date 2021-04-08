- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Top Five Run Scorers of All Time for Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians have always been known to have a power-packed top order. They have also always had an explosive middle-order.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 7:40 PM IST
From the dream opening combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya in the first season to the current pair of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, Mumbai Indians (MI) have always been known to have a power-packed top order. To complement their top order, they have also always had an explosive middle-order containing the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Ahead of IPL 2021, here is a look at the top five scorers for the team.
Rohit Sharma – 4060 runs
Rohit Sharma has progressively become the icon of the Mumbai-based franchise since joining the team in 2011. Since taking over the reins of captaincy in 2013, Sharma has led the team to five IPL titles. At the centre of this transformation from an underachieving team to being the league’s most feared team has been the mountain of runs scored by the skipper. With 1 century and 31 half-centuries, Sharma has been the most successful MI batsman and is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history.
Kieron Pollard – 3023 runs
Trinidadian recruit Kieron Pollard has been to MI’s middle order over the last decade what Sharma has been to the top order – a dependable run-machine. Pollard has played the most matches for MI – 164 – nine more matches than Sharma, with a remarkable strike rate of 150. He has also been the not out batsman the most times for MI – 46. He hit the most sixes for MI – 198.
Ambati Rayudu – 2416 runs
Ambati Rayudu was a consistent middle-order batsman for MI between 2010 and 2017 before he took on a similar role for Chennai Super Kings. He remains one of five cricketers to have played more than 100 matches for MI.
Sachin Tendulkar – 2334 runs
Icon player Sachin Tendulkar played in MI colours for six years before bidding adieu to the game. When he left, he was the highest run-getter for MI. Tendulkar is one of four centurions for MI, the others being Rohit Sharma, Sanath Jayasuriya and Lendl Simmons.
Suryakumar Yadav – 1416 runs
Suryakumar Yadav has played only half of his IPL career playing for MI (47 out of 101 matches), but his best has come for the Mumbai franchise. Alongside Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar is one of two batsmen who have a batting average of more than 35 for MI.
