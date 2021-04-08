IPL 2021: Top Five Run Scorers of All Time for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had Virat Kohli – the highest scorer in the history of IPL – in their ranks since the inaugural season in 2008. From the likes of Ross Taylor, Kevin Pietersen and Jacques Kallis in the initial years to Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers in more recent years, RCB have also always boasted of a batting order packed with international superstars. Young Devdutt Padikkal can climb up to the sixth spot if he can recreate his performance from last season in IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli – 6302 runs

Virat Kohli has been the most prolific batsman in the history of the IPL, being the only one to cross 6000 runs. He has also scored a total of five centuries and 41 half-centuries. His record of 973 runs scored in IPL 2016 remains the highest runs scored by an individual in a single season. When he reached 5000 runs in the IPL, he was the fastest to reach the landmark (165 innings).

AB de Villiers – 4209 runs

De Villiers, arguably the most impactful overseas player in the IPL, has formed a potent combination with skipper Kohli since he joined in 2011. For the next seven years, alongside new recruit Chris Gayle, De Villiers formed a star-studded trio for the Bangalore franchise.

De Villiers has been involved in the two highest partnerships in IPL history, both of them with Kohli. The biggest was against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 when the duo put on a 229-run stand for the second wicket.

Chris Gayle – 3420 runs

Chris Gayle is the seventh-highest scorer in the IPL, with the majority of his 4772 runs having come at the top of the order for RCB. He holds the record for the highest individual score (175*) in the league, and he has hit the most sixes in the IPL — 349. Gayle is also the only batsman to win the Orange Cap in two consecutive IPL seasons.

Jacques Kallis – 1271 runs

Kallis played for RCB for the first three seasons of the IPL before moving to KKR but was the highest scorer from the team in these three years. Similar to his role at KKR, Kallis batted at a strike rate of 113 at RCB, often holding one end of the innings to compensate for the fall of wickets at the other.

Rahul Dravid – 1132 runs

Rahul Dravid, the icon player of RCB for the first three years, was the second-highest scorer for the team till 2011 and remains in the top five. He is one of five batsmen who have scored more than 1000 runs for RCB.

