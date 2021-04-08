IPL 2021: Top Five Run Scorers of All Time for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH, earlier Deccan Chargers) are currently led by the most prolific overseas run-scorer in the history of the IPL – David Warner. Warner, since having joined the team in 2014, has turned the fortunes around of the Hyderabad-based team, having led them to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons before IPL 2021. Here is a look at the top five scorers for the team:

David Warner – 3819 runs

David Warner is the only overseas player to score more than 5000 runs in the IPL and the third-highest scorer in the league overall, after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. Most of Warner’s 5254 runs have come as the captain and opening batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shikhar Dhawan – 3737 runs

Shikhar Dhawan is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL and one of only five batsmen to have scored more than 5000 runs. Most of Dhawan’s runs have also come for the Hyderabad franchise, for whom he played till 2018, forming a lethal opening combination with Warner during most of this time. Dhawan was also part of the Deccan Chargers side before it was dissolved.

Kane Williamson – 1619 runs

Kane Williamson joined the Hyderabad franchise in 2015, and alongside Manish Pandey, have formed the middle order of the team in recent years. Alongside Pandey, Williamson is the only other player other than the top two to have scored more than 1000 runs for SRH.

Adam Gilchrist – 1289 runs

Adam Gilchrist and Rohit Sharma were the most prolific batsmen for the Deccan Chargers side in the first three years. Gilchrist also took over as captain from VVS Laxman after the first season, leading the team to moderate success.

Rohit Sharma – 1219 runs

Rohit Sharma, with 5230 runs, is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, with most of his runs having come for Mumbai Indians, the side he moved to from Deccan Chargers after 2011. Sharma scored 1219 runs while representing SRH.

