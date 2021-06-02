IPL 2021: Trent Boult Wants To Play Remaining Matches For MI If He Gets A Chance

Mumbai Indians (MI) star pace man Trent Boult has expressed his willingness for playing in the remaining matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to be played in the UAE later this year. Boult, who led MI to victory in the 2020 season of the tournament, said that he would love to play the remaining matches of IPL 2021 if he will get a chance.

Last month, NewZealand cricketer returned to his country following the suspension of IPL 2021 after multiple players tested positive for coronavirus.

Just after 29 matches, IPL 2021 was suspended by the BCCI on May 4 with 31 matches left. However, the BCCI has now said that the remaining matches of the tournament will be completed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September and October.

Cricket experts believe that holding the remainder of the tournament in UAE will be a tough task as BCCI will have to figure out the logistics of players and players availability will also be subjected to permission from the respective national boards of the other countries. However, few star overseas players including Boult have shown their excitement to play the remaining matches of IPL 2021.

“It was entirely different to play half of the tournament. Looks like it is moving forward to the UAE, it was held very nicely last year there. If I’ll get a chance, I’ll be looking forward to finishing that campaign off myself,” Boult said in a virtual press conference.

It would be a big relief for MI if Boult plays for the team in the remaining matches of IPL 2021 as the left-arm pacer is an experienced senior international cricketer. He could be a great asset for MI in case other overseas players do not join the team in UAE.

MI has won the IPL title for the fifth time including IPL 2020. In IPL 2020, Boult took 25 wickets in 15 matches. In IPL 2021, he has played 7 matches so far and got 8 wickets. MI is at number four in the points table of IPL 2021 with 4 wins in 7 matches.

