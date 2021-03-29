- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Trio of Rishabh Pant, Sam Billings & Tom Curran Joins Delhi Capitals
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant alongside Sam Billings and Tom Curran joined Delhi Capital in their bio bubble ahead of the IPL 2021. The trio was busy playing in the India-England ODI series which India won 2-1.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 29, 2021, 7:44 PM IST
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant alongside Sam Billings and Tom Curran joined Delhi Capital in their bio bubble ahead of the IPL 2021. The trio was busy playing in the India-England ODI series which India won 2-1.
India survived a major scare as they held onto their nerve to win the third ODI against England by 7 runs. This meant that the Men in Blue clinch the ODI series 2-1. Chasing 330 for a win, England kept on losing timely wickets and at one stage were 155/5. But then came in Sam Curran who almost threatened to take his side home against improbable odds.
ALSO READ – India Vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pune
Hosts were equally responsible for this late resistance as they dropped Curran on two occasions. Earlier Ben Stokes was also dropped. On both occasions, Hardik Pandya was the culprit. Meanwhile Curran went onto pace his innings brilliantly, picking up singles and then changing gears effortlessly. As many as 18 runs came off the 47th over but India were lucky enough to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over. Curran was ably assisted by Mark Wood and both shared a counter-attacking 60 run stand for the ninth wicket to make life difficult for Kohli. But once Mark Wood was gone, the 22-year-old gave up on singles. T Natarajan, who was bowling the final over, gave no runs off the third and fourth balland the equation became impossible to achieve. With India’s fate and series sealed, head coach Ravi Shastri breathed a sigh of relief in the dug out.
ALSO READ – IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Set to Join Elite Captain’s Club; to Lead India in 200th International Match
Earlier Shardul Thakur bowled brilliantly to pick four wickets. He managed to dismiss Dawid Malan (50 off 50) and Liam Livingtsone (36 off 31) in quick succession to derail England’s chase midway. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had dismissed dangerman Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to reduce England to 28/2.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule