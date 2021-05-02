- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Keiron Pollard Slams 34-ball 87, Takes Mumbai Indians to Improbable Win
After witnessing such power-hitting by both the batsmen, especially Pollard, Twitter went ballistic.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 7:53 AM IST
In a battle of epic proportions, Mumbai Indians pipped Chennai Super Kings by four wickets on Saturday. After CSK scored 218-4 in their 20 overs, MI chased down the target on the last ball of the match. Even though there have been quite a few instances in the past where totals over 200 have been chased down in the tournament, but this match was a class apart.
IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE
While in CSK’s innings, Ambati Rayudu’s 27-ball 72 single-handedly powered the team to a total in excess of 200, it was Keiron Pollard’s blitzkrieg for Mumbai — 87 from 34, that took them home. After witnessing such power-hitting by both the batsmen, especially Pollard, Twitter went ballistic.
Here are some of the reactions:
#Pollard dedicates this match winning knock to his father, who demised just before the IPL
He always would be proud ❤️ of u #KieronPollard pic.twitter.com/CE9rSDXPLR
— G!R! Яamki (@giri_prasadh_r) May 1, 2021
I just wanted to give a Birthday Gift to Rohit @ImRo45
– Pollard
Thanks anna @KieronPollard55 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/QK1bjazZdw
— Vijaymad 2.O (@imPVK94B) May 2, 2021
#MIvCSK Csk Fans:-Stop trolling Shardul Thakur guys, don't forget that us he gave us the 1st breakthrough, Ngidi too tried his best, just it was not our day!Well played Legend Sam Curran, Ambati Raydu, Moeen Ali, Faf Du Plesi and ofcourse Polly(pollard)We will comeback pic.twitter.com/KTqGkZ0WKu
— Harsh Raj (@theharshraj_) May 1, 2021
#Pollard With #CSK Bowlers! pic.twitter.com/lZvLSMRbU1
— iSAI_Sardonic! (@SaiMarachi) May 2, 2021
Pollard's Innings#IPL2021 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/v8oO1kgghP
— Naveen Vishwakarma (@naveen_vish23) May 1, 2021
That's way it's called El Clasico.
What a Thriller.Pollard The Beast. pic.twitter.com/pOC6QQzbAr
— sandeep (@sandeepsandy_24) May 2, 2021
Best finisher in #IPL2021?
Like ❤ For PollyRetweet For ABD#MIvCSK #CSKvsMI #RCB #MumbaiIndians What A Match #CSK #ABdeVilliers #Pollard pic.twitter.com/f4Zd9GBlYy
— Bhavesh Prajapati (@Bhavesh51200) May 1, 2021
ALSO READ – WATCH | Best Of Behind The Scenes From IPL 2021
At one stage Mumbai were struggling at 81-3 in 9.4 overs, when Quinton de Kock departed. But from there on, the team riding on Pollard’s shoulders did not look back. The giant, in his innings of 84, smashed eight sixes and six fours. Morever, he got support from Krunal Pandya at the other end, who scored 32 from 23 balls.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule