IPL 2021: Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Keiron Pollard Slams 34-ball 87, Takes Mumbai Indians to Improbable Win

In a battle of epic proportions, Mumbai Indians pipped Chennai Super Kings by four wickets on Saturday. After CSK scored 218-4 in their 20 overs, MI chased down the target on the last ball of the match. Even though there have been quite a few instances in the past where totals over 200 have been chased down in the tournament, but this match was a class apart.

IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE

While in CSK’s innings, Ambati Rayudu’s 27-ball 72 single-handedly powered the team to a total in excess of 200, it was Keiron Pollard’s blitzkrieg for Mumbai — 87 from 34, that took them home. After witnessing such power-hitting by both the batsmen, especially Pollard, Twitter went ballistic.

Here are some of the reactions:

#Pollard dedicates this match winning knock to his father, who demised just before the IPL He always would be proud ❤️ of u #KieronPollard pic.twitter.com/CE9rSDXPLR — G!R! Яamki (@giri_prasadh_r) May 1, 2021

I just wanted to give a Birthday Gift to Rohit @ImRo45 – Pollard Thanks anna @KieronPollard55 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/QK1bjazZdw — Vijaymad 2.O (@imPVK94B) May 2, 2021

#MIvCSK Csk Fans:-Stop trolling Shardul Thakur guys, don't forget that us he gave us the 1st breakthrough, Ngidi too tried his best, just it was not our day!Well played Legend Sam Curran, Ambati Raydu, Moeen Ali, Faf Du Plesi and ofcourse Polly(pollard)We will comeback pic.twitter.com/KTqGkZ0WKu — Harsh Raj (@theharshraj_) May 1, 2021

That's way it's called El Clasico. What a Thriller.Pollard The Beast. pic.twitter.com/pOC6QQzbAr — sandeep (@sandeepsandy_24) May 2, 2021

ALSO READ – WATCH | Best Of Behind The Scenes From IPL 2021

At one stage Mumbai were struggling at 81-3 in 9.4 overs, when Quinton de Kock departed. But from there on, the team riding on Pollard’s shoulders did not look back. The giant, in his innings of 84, smashed eight sixes and six fours. Morever, he got support from Krunal Pandya at the other end, who scored 32 from 23 balls.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here