IPL 2021: Twitter Creates Yellow Jersey Emoji for RCB; CSK Come up With Hilarious Meme
With just less than a week to go for IPL 2021, teams have begun their preparations in full swing, while the fans have started actively supporting their favourite outfits. While there are a lot of topics of discussion surrounding the IPL, Twitter has committed the most hilarious blunder, by messing up the hashtags for the teams.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 4, 2021, 8:33 AM IST
With just less than a week to go for IPL 2021, teams have begun their preparations in full swing, while the fans have started actively supporting their favourite outfits. While there are a lot of topics of discussion surrounding the IPL, Twitter has committed the most hilarious blunder, by messing up the hashtags for the teams.
As always, Twitter started placing the team jersey beside each franchise’s hashtag, but they goofed up big time while doing so for Royal Challengers Bangalore. An RCN hashtag showed a yellow jersey instead of a red one.
Meanwhile, teams have reacted to this glitch.
Team RCB were clearly not happy with the mix-up.
On the other hand, CSK did not seem to mind this at all.
Rajasthan Royals also joined the banter.
In yet another scare for the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2021 season, a member of the franchise’s content team has tested positive for COVID-19. Times of India reported that the concerned person was not in contact with the players or support staff, which means the team’s training sessions ahead of the season are not impacted.
It must be noted that CSK had COVID-19 positive cases ahead of IPL 2020 too, with Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad testing positive.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India is currently in crisis management after Corona scare which saw one of the Delhi Capitals player–Axar Patel and ten ground staff at Wankhede testing positive for the Pandemic. Although it is understood that Indore and Hyderabad are on standby for hosting the opener, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in all likelihood will get the game as planned.The Times of India has quoted a senior BCCI official saying ‘it’s too late to shift the match.’
