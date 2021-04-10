- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Harshal Patel's Epic Performance Against Mumbai Indians Has Fans Stunned
MI vs RCB: After Harshal Patel's 5-27 against Mumbai Indians, Twitter was flooded with memes
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 6:26 AM IST
It was a stellar bowling effort by RCB, especially Harshal Patel, to restrict five-time winners MI to just 159 in the opening encounter of the IPL 2021. The all-rounder returned with figures of 5/26 in his four overs and managed to pick his first fifer in the tournament.
What was noteworthy is the fact that this was first ever fifer recorded against Mumbai Indians, since the inception of the league. After his feat, Twitter was flooded with memes. Let’s look at some of them.
Harshal Patel Harshal patel
In first over In last 3 over pic.twitter.com/UB87uKm4Kn
— SAHIL (@Nikal_Bsdk03) April 9, 2021
Rishabh Pant and DC Management while watching Harshal Patel’s bowling😭😂😂#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/q76SlP5a7Y
— 🇮🇳🇮🇳Team India Fan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45_) April 9, 2021
Harshal Patel after his 5 wicket haul today: pic.twitter.com/xSvjOouc4N
— mcu wale आयुष 🇮🇳🚩 (@aayusht1802) April 9, 2021
#HarshalPatel Right Now 😍 after taking 5 wicket in #RCBvsMI Match pic.twitter.com/jze8AxBHII
— आक थु Newz (@Aak__Thu) April 9, 2021
What a Comeback Harshal Patel 🔥🚩#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/VXMDnHnSGO
— Shan Kohli (@Shan_Kohli) April 9, 2021
Patel, the right-arm pacer who plays for Haryana in domestic cricket, ran through the middle-order. He got rid of dangerous hitters Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya besides tail-ender Marco Jansen to put the brakes on a strong MI batting line-up.
After his spell, Harshal said, “Ball started tailing a bit when I came into bowl the 16th over, that was my cue. And I executed brilliantly. You can’t look at the opposition all the time. All you need to focus on at the top of your mark is your execution and planning and that’s what I did.”
