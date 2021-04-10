IPL 2021: Harshal Patel's Epic Performance Against Mumbai Indians Has Fans Stunned

It was a stellar bowling effort by RCB, especially Harshal Patel, to restrict five-time winners MI to just 159 in the opening encounter of the IPL 2021. The all-rounder returned with figures of 5/26 in his four overs and managed to pick his first fifer in the tournament.

What was noteworthy is the fact that this was first ever fifer recorded against Mumbai Indians, since the inception of the league. After his feat, Twitter was flooded with memes. Let’s look at some of them.

#RCBvsMI Harshal Patel Harshal patel In first over In last 3 over pic.twitter.com/UB87uKm4Kn — SAHIL (@Nikal_Bsdk03) April 9, 2021

Rishabh Pant and DC Management while watching Harshal Patel’s bowling😭😂😂#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/q76SlP5a7Y — 🇮🇳🇮🇳Team India Fan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45_) April 9, 2021

Harshal Patel after his 5 wicket haul today: pic.twitter.com/xSvjOouc4N — mcu wale आयुष 🇮🇳🚩 (@aayusht1802) April 9, 2021

Patel, the right-arm pacer who plays for Haryana in domestic cricket, ran through the middle-order. He got rid of dangerous hitters Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya besides tail-ender Marco Jansen to put the brakes on a strong MI batting line-up.

After his spell, Harshal said, “Ball started tailing a bit when I came into bowl the 16th over, that was my cue. And I executed brilliantly. You can’t look at the opposition all the time. All you need to focus on at the top of your mark is your execution and planning and that’s what I did.”

