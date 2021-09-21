IPL 2021: Twitter Fumes as Punjab Kings Leave Chris Gayle Out of Playing XI on His Birthday vs RR

Punjab Kings resumed their IPL 2021 journey as they took on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Punjab captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first in their first match in UAE. While that decision was on the expected lines owing to the freshness of the pitch, the team selection did not go well with fans on social media. The Punjab think tank chose to drop Universe Boss, Chris Gayle who is coincidentally celebrating his 42nd birthday today.

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates

“It’s good to be back in Dubai. Lot of guys were playing international cricket, but we are all professionals and have done our best to prepare. Pooran, Markram, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen. Markram will bat No. 3, unfortunately Chris Gayle misses out," Rahul said after the toss.

This decision left a lot of fans fuming who were waiting to see Gayle-storm hit Dubai, this is how Twitter reacted:

#PBKSvRRMiller and Gayle sitting in the dugout pic.twitter.com/iurvbVrnYg— Savage (@CutestFunniest) September 21, 2021

You are not a clown, you are the entire circus!#PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/d4ztSGvWPz— JC (@jc_writes_) September 21, 2021

Happy Birthday Chris Gayle. Really missing u in action today against Rajasthan Royals!!#PBKSvRR #PBKS #ChrisGayle— Arko Prabha Mukherjee (@PrabhaArko) September 21, 2021

Worst that The Universal Boss #ChrisGayle is not on field #PBKS VERY BAD ON HIS BDAY@ChrisGayleWI @henrygayleit’s such a shame— suriya velan (@suriya_velan) September 21, 2021

Kl and kumble both clowns didn’t include Chris Gayle on his b’day,Wtf man #ChrisGayle #PBKSvsRR #klrahul— Nitish Sharma (@sharmaegy) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals went with Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman as the overseas players. Rajasthan Royals went with Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman as the overseas players. Teams: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami. Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi.

