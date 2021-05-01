- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
IPL 2021: Twitter Hails Harpreet Brar After he Dismisses Virat Kohli, AB de Villers & Glenn Maxwell
25-year-old Harpreet Brar, playing only his third game of the IPL, struck 25 from 17 balls, and then returned with figures of 3-19 to put his team on top.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 8:45 AM IST
In an emphatic 34-run win for Punjab Kings, over Royal Challengers Bangalore, an unlikely player emerged the hero for the KL Rahul-led side. 25-year-old Harpreet Brar, playing only his third game of the IPL, struck 25 from 17 balls, and then returned with figures of 3-19 to put his team on top.
With that performance, many took notice of the Punjab youngster. Twitter also took notice, and hailed him for his stellar performance. Here are some of the tweets:
25*(17) with bat.4-1-19-3 with ball.Wickets of Kohli, Maxwell, Devilliers.One catch.
The night of Harpreet Brar, Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/tq0ZEJjOXk
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2021
This was such a nice moment with Virat Kohli going and having a talk with Harpreet Brar. pic.twitter.com/m3p9GHuBK0
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2021
Harpreet Brar tonight pic.twitter.com/uvVXBU36nl
— Appu Gooner (@APPUKH0TE) April 30, 2021
Glenn Maxwell's reaction says it all about the delivery by Harpreet Brar. #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/eVXxB5vR4p
— JHARKHAND KA VIKASH (@vermaofficial6) April 30, 2021
Harpreet brar took wicket of maxwell
Preity zinta:- pic.twitter.com/uXYrSKI2gz
— Mad king (@GJhamtani) April 30, 2021
Wow, what an inning @klrahul11, take a bow captain!Well bowled Harpreet Brar.
Meanwhile RCB Fans, After #PBKSvRCB Match : pic.twitter.com/fTOmliL48z
— (@aka_dpu) April 30, 2021
Meanwhile, after the match-winning performance, the youngster from Moga was expectedly delighted. He said, “I wasn’t overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli paaji’s wicket and that was very special. It came out in a flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident and things fall in place.”
As for his batting, he said, “When I went into bat there was time to wait and see for an over or two. [KL] Rahul bhai was there at the other end to talk to me about the conditions and such.”
