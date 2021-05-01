T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021: Twitter Hails Harpreet Brar After he Dismisses Virat Kohli, AB de Villers & Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2021: Twitter Hails Harpreet Brar After he Dismisses Virat Kohli, AB de Villers & Glenn Maxwell

25-year-old Harpreet Brar, playing only his third game of the IPL, struck 25 from 17 balls, and then returned with figures of 3-19 to put his team on top.

In an emphatic 34-run win for Punjab Kings, over Royal Challengers Bangalore, an unlikely player emerged the hero for the KL Rahul-led side. 25-year-old Harpreet Brar, playing only his third game of the IPL, struck 25 from 17 balls, and then returned with figures of 3-19 to put his team on top.

With that performance, many took notice of the Punjab youngster. Twitter also took notice, and hailed him for his stellar performance. Here are some of the tweets:

Meanwhile, after the match-winning performance, the youngster from Moga was expectedly delighted. He said, “I wasn’t overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli paaji’s wicket and that was very special. It came out in a flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident and things fall in place.”

As for his batting, he said, “When I went into bat there was time to wait and see for an over or two. [KL] Rahul bhai was there at the other end to talk to me about the conditions and such.”

