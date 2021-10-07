IPL 2021: Twitter Reacts to Fastest Delivery of Season by Umran Malik

Umran Malik has bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 in the game against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad, the speedster from Kashmir bowled the fourth ball of his second over in the match at the speed of 152.95 kph. With this, he surpassed Lockie Ferguson’s record who had bowled a 152.75 kph delivery this season playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Soon after the 21-year-old achieved this feat, former cricketers and fans were quick to react to it on twitter.

Former Indian opener and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer shared the Spiderman goosebumps meme to depict his surprise at Malik’s performance. He also highlighted the speed at which the bowler was bowling in his second over. Malik clocked 147, 151, 152 in the 9th over of the match before bowling the fastest delivery of this season.

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar praised the serious pace of the bowler. “Expect him to go big in next years @IPL auction,” she added.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle too reacted to the thrilling pace of the right-arm quick. “Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran malik isn’t just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him,” the tweet read. He further asked Irfan Pathan if there are such more cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir. Pathan was the coach of the Jammu and Kashmir team for the last two seasons.

Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him.@IrfanPathan, any more there in Jammu and Kashmir?— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021

Pathan responded to the question and said, “So far, we’ve only managed to scratch the surface of J&K cricket. So much more talent to discover there!”

Umran also took his maiden IPL wicket in this match and helped his side defend their total of 137 by four runs with RCB’s AB de Villiers still at the crease.

While the SunRisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated from the playoff’s race, the players would want to showcase their talent in their last match against the defending champions on October 8. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

