IPL 2021: Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's lightning-fast 98 against CSK

KL Rahul played a thriller knock for his side Punjab Kingsin what was an easy one-sided victory against the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Chasing down the 134-run target in 13 overs with six wickets in hand, the Punjab skipper made an accelerating unbeaten 98 off just 42 deliveries. What looked like a hard-to-bat pitch in the first innings, the Dubai ground became a batting heaven with Rahul singlehandedly winning the game for PBKS. Experts and fans took to Twitter to express their surprise at the scintillating knock.

“KL Rahul batting in full flow is a charismatic site! #quality,” tweeted the former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Cricket broadcaster Raunak Kapoor tweeted, “When you can bat like THIS, why bat any other way.” Raunak was referring to the criticism surrounding Rahul’s low strike rate in the past.

“98 not out in 42 balls and it is just marvellous that when he wants to, he can bat like that. What a superb batting performance from him to outbat all of CSK by himself,” a tweet by a username @CricCrazyNIKS read.

Punjab Kings Batting coach Wasim Jaffer in his own style congratulated his skipper by tweeting an image of Rahul, with the iconic Shahrukh Khan dialogue, “Rahul.. naam toh suna hee hoga.”

Rahul-led Punjab Kings, however, are now officially out of the playoff’s race due to Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders securing 14 points, beating the Rajasthan Royals in the evening game by 86 runs.

KKR has almost confirmed their playoff spot unless Mumbai Indians pull off a miracle against SunRisers Hyderabad. A win won’t do it for the Rohit Sharma-led MI, the margin has to be unbelievably huge.

Rahul’s knock is great news for the Indian T20 side,who will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24. The tournament will start on October 17, in UAE and Oman.

