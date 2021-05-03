- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Twitterati Roast Vijay Shankar After Sunrisers Hyderabad Lose to Rajasthan Royals
The Indian Premier League (IPL) can act as a platform for Shankar to make a case for himself.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 3:50 PM IST
Allrounder Vijay Shankar has experienced a roller-coaster ride in his cricket career thus far. The 30-year-old’s career took a flight when he was included in India’s squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup. However, an injury ruled him out of the mega event and since then it seems his career is heading down south.
He hasn’t been considered again by India selectors after the World Cup. The Indian Premier League (IPL) can act as a platform for Shankar to make a case for himself to be included in the Indian side but he isn’t experiencing an ideal run in the tournament this season.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
The 28th match of the tournament saw Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. The match saw SRH allrounder Shankar becoming a butt of jokes on social media owing to his poor performance in all three facets be it batting, bowling or fielding.
In the first innings, on the last ball of the fifth over by Rashid Khan, SRH had a chance to dismiss the opposition’s opening batter Jos Buttler, while he was playing at seven off 13. However, Shankar, who was standing at the long-on, dropped an easy catch of Buttler and that cost the Orange Army the whole game as the batsman went on to play a spectacular knock of 124 off 64.
Adding to the misery, the 30-year-old leaked 42 runs in his three overs at a disastrous economy rate of 14. Though he managed to pick the wicket of Sanju Samson, it came in the 17th over when the skipper had already completed his job by adding 48 runs to the scoreboard in 33 balls.
Shankar didn’t experience an ideal outing with the willow too as while SRH was chasing a mammoth score of 221, he lost his wicket at 8 for 8. The below-par performance by the all-rounder caused an outrage on social media as the fans couldn’t help but thrash the cricketer.
Kane Williamson to Vijay Shankar #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/HwWbw4roLQ
— Saksham (@Saksham0323) May 2, 2021
Mehnat karta h to..agar bat karne doge to 10 ball mai 2 run kamse kam lega..And ball karne dene se to wo batsman ke upar depend karega kitne run but minimum 25 😂
— عبد الجبار (@_Abdul_013) May 2, 2021
Whenever i hear anything about vijay shankar my mood goes a level up and the word which comes in my mind firstly is – 3D PLAYER 😭😭🤣😂
— DEPRESSED Namit Pareek 😩 (@pareek_namit) May 2, 2021
He is like Shardul, Monu Singh, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube, no performances, just vibes.
— #ThakurOut (@AnuragB38101559) May 2, 2021
IPL has produced some of the greatest all-rounders of all time..Stuart BinnyShivam DubeVijay ShankarAll three are legends..🙂🙂🙃
— ET (@JMsaad99) May 2, 2021
Vijay Shankar is definitely a 3D player. Can't bat. Can't bowl. Can't field.
— Azeem (@AzeemQuraishi13) May 2, 2021
Shankar will hope his own and SRH’s fortune turn for good as the race for playoffs starts heating up.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule