IPL 2021: Two, Including Peon from DDCA Arrested for Issuing Fake IPL Accreditation

Two people have been arrested for allegedly helping pass on some vital match-related information to bookies during the IPL match on May 2, according to a report in Indian Express. Virender Singh Shah and Balam Singh, a peon at the DDCA, were arrested earlier this week by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Shah was a liaison officer in the company outsourced by DDCA for accreditation-related work, a senior police officer said. The latter further said that the duo were asked to make accreditation cards for Manish Kansal and Krishan Garg, who were earlier arrested for giving match info to bookies from stadium during RR vs SRH match.

Shah and Singh later removes two accreditation forms of two people, one from housekeeping and the other from SDMC — and replaced them with those of Garg and Kansal.

“Shah has been working for the last 10 years and Balam is a clerk. They have been approached by the bookies and lured to make accreditation cards of their two men. They got forms of shortlisted applicants from the housekeeping staff company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). They later removed the forms of two selected applicants and added forms of their men,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley has said that the board has zero tolerance for corruption. “The person involved has already been suspended and whatever action has to be taken, irrespective of whoever is involved, will be taken appropriately. DDCA has been cooperating with the police investigation and will continue to do so in this matter. Once the investigation is completed, we will act upon it and appropriate measures and changes will be done. A review will be conducted,” Jaitley said.

Additional DCP (Central) Rohit Meena said, “We have lodged an FIR against them at IP Estate police station and recovered accreditation cards from their possession.”

Not only that, Shah’s bail plea was also rejected on June 10. “Virender Singh Shah has been arrested during interrogation of accused Krishan Garg and Manish Kansal. Shah was in touch with co-accused persons for making accreditation cards. Shah has put his signatures on the documents of co-accused Krishan Garg which he has sent to him. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had put the fake signature of Dr Sunil Minj in the copy of the Aadhar card of accused Garg and obtained an accreditation card. The fact of the matter is that accused has been remanded to judicial custody today only and investigation regarding certain crucial facts is underway and considering the stage of investigation and the enormity of the offence, no ground is made out for grant of bail,” Chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Pankaj Sharma said in his statement.

