IPL 2021: Two MI Titles & Three Run-Outs In Final Over - Thrillers Won By A Single Run

They are a rare occurrence in the IPL. And they are thrilling keeping everyone at the edge of their seats. When the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by a single run at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, it was only the 11th instance in the coveted league’s history when a solitary run separated the victorious team with the one which was defeated.

THE FIRST ENCOUNTER

Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) posted a daunting 189 for 4 against the home-favourites Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition in 2008. Sachin Tendulkar gave MI a fine platform but there was hardly any significant contribution from any other batsman. It came down to 19 for a win from the final over with VRV Singh with the ball. Siddharth Chitnis – who had a reputation of hitting the long ball was the batsman on strike. He lived up to his billing and hammered a six and a four off the first couple of deliveries of the over , one of which was a no ball.

Just when MI had the match in their grasp, there was more drama. Chitnis was run-out off the second delivery of the over and Ashish Nehra was run-out off the fourth. The equation was reduced to 2 runs off the final ball of the match. Vikrant Yeligati met the same fate as his other two team-mates in the over as Kings XI skipper Yuvraj Singh brilliantly ran him out not even letting him complete a single. Kings XI had won a thriller by a single run.

THE CHALLENGERS & MUMBAI INDIANS – THE MASTERS OF THE ONE-RUN WINS

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have both won three such matches. RCB beat Punjab Kings in Mohali in 2016, Super Kings in Bengaluru in 2019 and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad in 2021. MI beat Pune Warriors in 2012, Rising Pune Supergiant in the final in Hyderabad in 2017 and Super Kings in the final in 2019. While RCB have never been at the receiving end of such an encounter, MI were beaten by Punjab Kings in the inaugural edition in 2008.

THE DELHI CAPITALS – THREE TIMES UNLUCKY

The Capitals have suffered three one-run defeats in the IPL – the maximum for any franchise. Their first defeat came against the Super Kings in 2015. Chris Morris smashed a stunning 82 off just 32 deliveries but could not get the 14 off the final over and 4 off the final ball required for victory against the Gujarat Lions in 2016. Dwayne Bravo restricted him to a couple of the last ball of the match handing the Capitals their second defeat by a solitary run.

MUMBAI INDIANS – GREAT ESCAPE IN THE TWO FINALS

Mumbai Indians have lifted two IPL titles after recording thrilling victories by a single run – in 2017 and 2019. Mitchell Johnson was their star with the ball as he defended 11 of the final over against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final in Hyderabad in 2017. With seven wickets in hand and Manoj Tiwary and Steven Smith at the crease, it was Pune’s game to lose. Tiwary got the boundary of the first delivery reducing the equation to 7 off 5 deliveries. And then came the Johnson magic! He got rid of Tiwary and Smith off successive deliveries to change the match on its head. With 4 needed off the final ball, Dan Christian was run-out going for the third run. MI had won their third IPL by the thinnest of margins!

It was deja vu a couple of years later. Mumbai Indians again won a thriller beating Chennai Super Kings by one run in the final at Hyderabad! Their hero in the last over was Lasith Malinga – the all-time Sri Lanka great who was a legend for the Mumbai Indians. Malinga had a terrible first three overs and was hammered for 42 but he redeemed himself defending just 9 off the final over of the match. With two needed to win off the last ball, Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur leg before wicket to give Mumbai Indians a record fourth title in the IPL. He delivered as many as four yorkers in the over.

