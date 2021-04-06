- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Two More Ground Staff, One Plumber at Wankhede Test Positive for Covid-19
The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 6, 2021, 11:49 AM IST
Just days before the start of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, two ground staff members and one plumber have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. According to an ANI report, sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has confirmed the development and they have also revealed that in order to conduct the IPL safely at the Wankhede, the groundstaff members would not be travelling and they will be staying in the stadium itself.
“Two more ground staff members and one plumber returned with positive Covid-19 results on Monday. Earlier, 10 ground staff members had tested positive for Covid at the Wankhede,” the MCA source told ANI.
“There is a clubhouse inside the Wankhede Stadium, all the groundstaff will stay there till the Mumbai leg is over in order to conduct the IPL smoothly,” the source added.
IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Knew He Would be the Next Rajasthan Royals Skipper
Last week, 10 members of the Wankhede Stadium staff tested positive for the deadly virus which resulted in some franchises sweating over this very fact.
“Yes, it was 8 positive cases yesterday as far as ground-staff are concerned. Two more positive cases have emerged and all 10 have been sent back home and are isolated.
“We are bringing fresh ground-staff from the Mumbai CA ground in Kandivali for preparations,” a senior Mumbai CA official told PTI last week.
If that wasn’t enough, around six members of the event management team had also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been sent to isolation.
On Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am to curb the spread of Covid-19, but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly insisted that the IPL would go ahead as per the schedule. “Everything will go on as per schedule,” Ganguly told ANI.
IPL 2021: It’s Raining Sixes At CSK Nets As Dhoni Looks In Ominous Touch
Among the players, RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal and Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel had also tested positive for Covid-19.
Four franchises — Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now and the Wankhede Stadium is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25.
The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule