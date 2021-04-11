IPL 2021: Two Outstanding Games to Start the Tournament: Sourav Ganguly Impressed With the Season So Far

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is already excited with the way IPL has panned out. He has said that he loved watching those games at the ground after ‘two exciting games.’

Earlier blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs.

The chase might have seemed steep on paper but once Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set foot on the field, it appeared way too easy. CSK’s pacers at the top – Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran first, and then Shardul Thakur, kept feeding them hittable balls in the slot and the DC duo unleashed their shots. Gaps were pierced with ease, and boundaries flew off the bat as Delhi raced to 65 in the Power Play.

CSK’s only way back was through wickets but their fielders were not helping. Shaw was dropped twice off Moeen Ali; once on 38 by Mitchell Santner and then on 47 bu Ruturaj Gaikwad. Absolutely nothing went CSK’s way as Shaw completed his fifty off 27 balls while Dhawan went past his off 35 deliveries.

DC got past 100 in the 11th over, and on a track like Wankhede, the rest of the chase was a mere formality. Shaw eventually fell caught in the deep off Dwayne Bravo but it was too little too late for CSK. The 138-run opening stand had already done enough damage.Dhawan had a century for the taking but fell 15 short in the 17th over lbw to Shardul Thakur.

