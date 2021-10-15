IPL 2021: Two Wins From First Seven Matches to Entering Summit Clash - KKR’s Topsy-turvy Road to The Final

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders’ run in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been a roller-coaster ride. The two-time IPL champions had a disastrous start in the first leg of the league as they managed just two wins from seven games. But a break following the postponement of the league in May gave the side a much-needed to time rework their strategy and the result was evident. When the UAE leg of the league began, they defied every expectation with their performance and won a four-way race for the fourth spot and entered the playoffs.

After consolidating their spot in the top-four, KKR upped their ante by first beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Eliminator and then edged past Delhi Capitals in the Qualifiers 2 to book a date with Chennao Super Kings in the title clash.

Here we take a look at KKR’s road to final:

The beginning

Knight Riders started their IPL 2021 campaign with a thrilling ten-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Middle-order batter Nitish Rana starred in this fixture by scoring a blistering 80 runs off 56 balls.

The disaster

After winning the first game against SRH, KKR lost their next four games on the trot against Mumbai Indians, RCB, CSK and Rajasthan Royals respectively, to drop to the second half of the table. In their fifth game of the season, KKR defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five-wicket in a low scoring affair to give themselves a lifeline. They weren’t able to capitalise on their momentum and were once again beaten and this time at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. KKR’s seventh match against DC was also their last game of the India leg.

The UAE leg and consistency

KKR resumed their campaign against RCB with a thumping nine-wicket victory at the Sheikh Zayed stadium and after that, they never looked back. They won five out of their seven games but still had to rely upon their superior net run-rate to reach the playoff stage. PBKS and CSK were the only teams that were able to get the better of Kolkata in the second phase.

Going into Sunday’s final, it would be interesting to see if Chennai will continue their winning juggernaut against Kolkata or KKR will be able to settle to score by defeating the MS Dhoni-led outfit when it matters the most.

