IPL 2021: UAE to Host Remainder of Tournament; Checkout List of Matches

IPL 2021 will be back, and soon. The BCCI in its SGM decided that the remainder of IPL will be held in the UAE in the September-October window, just before the T20 World Cup. In a statement on Saturday, BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said due to the monsoon season in India in the above-mentioned months, the board has made the decision to pick UAE as the venue.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” Shah said in a statement.

The last IPL match played was, before the league was suspended temporarily, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, on 2nd May. After that two matches, KKR against RCB and SRH vs MI were postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. Though the dates for the IPL are yet to be announced, Cricketnext takes a look at all the matches that are left to be played.

KKR vs RCB

SRH vs MI

RR vs CSK

RCB vs PBKS

SRH vs CSK

KKR vs DC

RR vs MI

CSK vs PBKS

RCB vs SRH

MI vs KKR

DC vs RR

CSK vs KKR

MI vs PBKS

SRH vs RR

RCB vs DC

KKR vs PBKS

RR vs RCB

CSK vs MI

DC vs SRH

KKR vs RR

SRH vs PBKS

RCB vs MI

KKR vs SRH

DC vs CSK

PBKS vs RR

MI vs DC

RCB vs CSK

Qualifier-1

Eliminator

Qualifier-2

FINAL

As far as the points table is concerned, Delhi Capitals lead the way with six wins in eight matches. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are on second and third positions, with five wins from five matches, but CSK boasts of a better NRR. Mumbai Indians complete the top four. Surprisingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing on the last spot with just one win in seven matches.

