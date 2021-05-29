IPL 2021: UAE to Host Remainder of Tournament; Checkout List of Matches
The last IPL match played was, before the league was suspended temporarily, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, on 2nd May.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 29, 2021, 4:14 PM IST
IPL 2021 will be back, and soon. The BCCI in its SGM decided that the remainder of IPL will be held in the UAE in the September-October window, just before the T20 World Cup. In a statement on Saturday, BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said due to the monsoon season in India in the above-mentioned months, the board has made the decision to pick UAE as the venue.
ALSO READ – No Discussion Over Pending Payments to Domestic Cricketers During BCCI SGM
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” Shah said in a statement.
The last IPL match played was, before the league was suspended temporarily, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, on 2nd May. After that two matches, KKR against RCB and SRH vs MI were postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. Though the dates for the IPL are yet to be announced, Cricketnext takes a look at all the matches that are left to be played.
KKR vs RCB
SRH vs MI
RR vs CSK
RCB vs PBKS
SRH vs CSK
KKR vs DC
RR vs MI
CSK vs PBKS
RCB vs SRH
MI vs KKR
DC vs RR
CSK vs KKR
MI vs PBKS
SRH vs RR
RCB vs DC
KKR vs PBKS
RR vs RCB
CSK vs MI
DC vs SRH
KKR vs RR
SRH vs PBKS
RCB vs MI
KKR vs SRH
DC vs CSK
PBKS vs RR
MI vs DC
RCB vs CSK
Qualifier-1
Eliminator
Qualifier-2
FINAL
ALSO READ – Split Captaincy Can Work In India & I Believe Rohit Sharma Will Get A Chance Soon – Former Chief Selector Kiran More
As far as the points table is concerned, Delhi Capitals lead the way with six wins in eight matches. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are on second and third positions, with five wins from five matches, but CSK boasts of a better NRR. Mumbai Indians complete the top four. Surprisingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing on the last spot with just one win in seven matches.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches