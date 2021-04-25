- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
CHE
BLR122/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Chennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021-'Uff': Twitter Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's Stupendous Hitting
Ravindra Jadeja Hammered 37 runs off Harshal Patel's 19th over.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 6:08 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja slammed as much as 37 runs in an over as he took apart none other than the purple cap holder Harshal Patel in the final of CSK innings. Thanks to this push, CSK managed to set a solid target of 191/4 on the board. It is not everyday that one plunder those many runs. So here is how the Twitter reacted.
Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021
Uff! 37! What a tournament Jadeja is having. I think #CSK have enough.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021
Universe boss @henrygayle welcome Prince of Saurashtra @imjadeja to the #37Club of @IPL
— Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) April 25, 2021
#Jadeja – 5 SIXes.. 1 Four.. 2 runs.. Last Over.. 36 Runs in One Over..
Thaaru Maaru..#CSKvsRCB #IPL2021
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 25, 2021
Vera level batting @imjadeja super hitting 👌💪 #CSKvRCB @ChennaiIPL @IPL
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 25, 2021
Sir #Jadeja on FIRE 🔥🔥 👏 HAMMERS wkt-taker Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over (including one no-ball) of the innings.. 62(28)*#CSKvRCB#CSK 191-4.. Super score. Hatsoff @imjadeja 🌟
— Kaushik LM (😷 #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 25, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja is already having a dream tournament so far grabbing superb catches and affecting some brilliant run outs. Now he has joined in the act with his bat to take the world by surprise.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule