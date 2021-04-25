IPL 2021-'Uff': Twitter Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's Stupendous Hitting

Ravindra Jadeja slammed as much as 37 runs in an over as he took apart none other than the purple cap holder Harshal Patel in the final of CSK innings. Thanks to this push, CSK managed to set a solid target of 191/4 on the board. It is not everyday that one plunder those many runs. So here is how the Twitter reacted.

Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Uff! 37! What a tournament Jadeja is having. I think #CSK have enough. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021

#Jadeja – 5 SIXes.. 1 Four.. 2 runs.. Last Over.. 36 Runs in One Over.. Thaaru Maaru..#CSKvsRCB #IPL2021 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 25, 2021

Sir #Jadeja on FIRE 🔥🔥 👏 HAMMERS wkt-taker Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over (including one no-ball) of the innings.. 62(28)*#CSKvRCB#CSK 191-4.. Super score. Hatsoff @imjadeja 🌟 — Kaushik LM (😷 #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja is already having a dream tournament so far grabbing superb catches and affecting some brilliant run outs. Now he has joined in the act with his bat to take the world by surprise.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here