IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav Raring to do Well for First Franchise Delhi Capitals
Out of mandatory seven-day quarantine, India and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Umesh Yadav is ready to hit the deck as he returns to be with the familiar faces at his old franchise in the Indian Premier League, beginning on 9 April. The 33-year-old Yadav, who started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, returned to the side after being acquired for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the auction in February.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 1, 2021, 2:35 PM IST
“After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys,” Yadav said.
“I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better everyday,” he said in a DC release.
Yadav, who has picked up 119 wickets in 121 IPL matches, said he felt at home in the Delhi Capitals camp.
“I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me. I know a lot of players in the team. I have been playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for quite some time.
“It doesn’t feel like I am joining a new team. I am already feeling very comfortable in the Delhi Capitals camp,” said Yadav.
He said he really enjoyed his first practice session with the Delhi Capitals at the Cricket Club of India.
Meanwhile, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that Rishabh Pant might be the front-runner to lead Team India, in the years to come. Just recently, Delhi Capitals announced him as the skipper for the season, after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the team tournament due to a shoulder injury. Azhar went on to say that he won’t be surprised if selectors consider him for the role.
