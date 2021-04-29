- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: Nitin Menon in Hospital Taking Care of Covid-19 Positive Mother And Wife
Nitin Menon was part of IPL 2021 as an umpire for the 14th season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 4:14 PM IST
Umpire Nitin Menon who had to leave IPL 2021 midway after his wife and mother tested positive for Covid-19, has reunited with his family members and revealed that he is currently in a hospital looking after them.
In a conversation with Times of India on Thursday, Menon said: “I am in hospital and taking care of my family members,” he told the website.
“I am on a break. [I] have to see my family,” he added.
Menon was part of IPL bio-bubble and officiating as an umpire in the ongoing season, but withdrew upon receiving news of his family’s situation.
Menon was named as part of the ICC Elite panel of umpires for the 2020-21 season, only the third Indian to make it to the top tier in recent history.
Also read: IPL 2021: No Outside Food, More Frequent Covid-19 Testing for All in IPL Bio-bubble
The 37-year-old is one of two umpires that left the bio-bubble this IPL season, with Australian Paul Reiffel making his exit as well with incoming passenger restrictions growing tighter in Australia.
While the season itself is in full-swing and, there have been few cricketers who have flown back to their home countries in fear of being locked out. Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Andrew Tye from Rajasthan Royals have left India while Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals has also taken a break.
