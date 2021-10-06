IPL 2021: Umran Malik Bowls the Fastest Ball of the Entire Tournament---153KMPH!

Umran Mlik, SRH’s new recruit, has bettered his own record of bowling the fastest ball of the tournament, clocking the speed of 153 KMPH! against RCB. The 21-year-old was drafted into SRH squad recently as a replacement to T Natarajan who was infected with Covid-19. Recently on his IPL debut, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler clocked 151.03 kph, which was the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Malik came into SRH playing XI in place of pacer Sandeep Sharma and he impressed everyone with his raw pace in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai. KKR and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2021 so far, clocking 152.75 kph. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was the previous fastest Indian bowler in IPL with a delivery clocking 145.97 kph.

Umran, who was a part of the Hyderabad contingent as a net bowler, has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson described the right-arm paceman as an “exciting talent" at the toss.

“It’s an unfortunate position to be in but there’s quite a bit to gain with growth of players, in difficult conditions, especially against a side like Kolkata. Umran Malik comes in for Sandeep Sharma just to improve the balance of the side. He’s an exciting fast bowling talent," he said.

Though, Hyderabad lost the match by 6 wickets against Kolkata, Williamson praised young cricketer at the post-match presentation too.

