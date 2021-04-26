- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
IPL 2021: Unique and Distinctive Celebrations, Some Eye-catching Moments of IPL 2021 So Far
Apart from cricket what has led to the immense popularity of IPL is some of the creative, out-of-the-box, heartwarming and funny moments that we get to see every year.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 12:01 PM IST
The cash-rich T20 tournament, Indian Premiere League (IPL) is undoubtedly becoming the best in the world. Apart from cricket what has led to the immense popularity of IPL is some of the creative, out-of-the-box, heartwarming and funny moments that we get to see every year. This year also we have witnessed moments which can be cherished forever. These are the moments that will go down in the golden archives of IPL and make it richer.
Albeit the high-intensity, dynamic and intensely one-on-one competitive matches, players have found time to express themselves or make it a special moment for someone else or their loved ones.
Among them, here are the five moments we have picked and can bet that these will be remembered ever after –
Kohli’s Cradle Celebration: Virat Kohli, the RCB skipper surely has given us moments to cherish time and again. One such moment was witnessed this year too. While some denote it as the ‘baby celebration, Kohli blew a kiss for wife Anushka Sharma and then did the ‘rocking of the cradle’ gesture for daughter Vamika. He did it after he got to his 40th IPL fifty and helped his side win the match.
Rohit Signs Avesh Khan’s Jersey: IPL is a platform that gives domestic talent a chance to go and play shoulder-in-shoulder with their idols, one to whom they have always looked up to. After a game between Delhi Capitals and defending champions Mumbai Indians, DC pacer Avesh Khan requested MI skipper Rohit Sharma for an autograph on his jersey. Without any hesitation and with a glowing smile, Rohit obliged.
Riyan Parag’s MOCK Selfie: Another captivating moment where Riyan Parag took the catch with signature composure and then his teammate Rahul Tewatia joined in for a selfie. This happened during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Parag instantly became a hit on the social media after this move.
Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Call me Baby’ Celebration: The match concerned with this particular reaction, CSK superstar Jadeja had taken four catches and was marvellous on field. After taking his fourth catch of the match, Jadeja showed ‘four’ with his fingers and then gestured as if he was asking someone to call. It was unique and fans loved it.
MS Tutorials: MS Dhoni is unequivocally the biggest superstar of Indian cricket. The former Indian skipper and currently the CSK skipper MS Dhoni passing tips to promising cricketers who consider him to be their idol is a familiar event. Dhoni obliged when KKR’s Sheldon Jackson and PBKS’s Shah Rukh Khan asked him to sign their bat.
More such moments are awaited in this season of IPL 2021.
