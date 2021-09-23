IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Superb Show Lead KKR to Easy Win Over Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders made a statement as they beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets and more than five overs to spare. They hunted down the target of 156 with ease and made a mockery of an attack which had India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Although, he managed to grab three, the rest of the Mumbai attack looked pedestrian. KKR rode on some powerful batting from youngster Venkatesh Iyer (53 off 30), who had already showed signs of brilliance against RCB. He was well supported by Rahul Tripathi (67* off 38) who remained unbeaten to see his side through. Both Iyer and his opening partner Shubman Gill gave KKR a rollicking start, slamming 30 runs in the first two overs. Iyer slammed Trent Boult and then tried to go after his colleague Adam Milne. Gill lost his wicket to Bumrah, but the Iyer continued with his devil-may-care attitude to bat Mumbai out of the game.

IPL Coverage: Points Table | Purple Cap | Orange Cap | Full Schedule

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya did not start once again, raising questions about his fitness. Rohit took the attack to mystery spinner Varun Charkravarthy with two consecutive fours in opening two deliveries of the fourth over. De Kock was not to be left behind as he matched his skipper stroke for stroke, pulling a Lockie Ferguson delivery over the fence for the first maximum of the match.

Introduced into the attack in the sixth over, Prasidh Krishna was taken to task by de Kock, hitting the medium pacer twice over the fence to pick up 16 runs from his first over as MI cantered to 56 for no loss. De Kock seemed unstoppable as he welcomed Andre Russell with consecutive fours. Morgan bowled out trump card Chakravarthy by the 11th over (4-0-22-0) with MI not losing a wicket against him.

Sunil Narine was also tidy giving away only 20 runs in four overs. With de Kock going hammer and tongs, Rohit played the second fiddle and scored 33 runs off 30 balls before Narine got his man for the ninth time in T20s, holing out to Shubman Gill at the boundary.KKR pulled things back between 10-15 overs, conceding only 26 runs and picked up two wickets.

Pollard, as he often does, came up with much needed big hits in the last five overs, including a flat batted six over mid wicket in Krishna’s 18-run over. Ferguson bowled a brilliant last over for KKR, removing the dangerous duo of Pollard and Krunal Pandya (12) at the cost of only six runs. MI collected 49 runs from the last five overs.