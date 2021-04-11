IPL 2021: Venkatesh Prasad Joins in on Indranagar ka Gunda Fun; Shuts Down Troll in Style

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad too joined in on #IndiranagarKaGunda fun as he tweeted a picture of his duel with Pakistan’s Aamir Sohail. The incident dates back to the 1996 World Cup Semi-Final where India edged Pakistan to seal the final spot. But this is what happened when a Pakistani troll tried to insult the pacer.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

The whole thing started after Rahul Dravid’s new TV Advert for ‘Cred’.The former India captain, known for his calm demeanour, feaured in an ad for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. The advertisement was shared by Kohli on Twitter with the caption “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai.”

Actor Jim Sarbh, in the advertisement, says: “When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues.”

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Meanwhile Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Superkings in the second game of IPL 2021 at Wankhede.Blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Falls for First IPL Duck Since 2015, Gets Bowled by Avesh Khan

Blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here