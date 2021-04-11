- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Venkatesh Prasad Joins in on Indranagar ka Gunda Fun; Shuts Down Troll in Style
A Pakistan troll was given a befitting reply by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 3:14 PM IST
Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad too joined in on #IndiranagarKaGunda fun as he tweeted a picture of his duel with Pakistan’s Aamir Sohail. The incident dates back to the 1996 World Cup Semi-Final where India edged Pakistan to seal the final spot. But this is what happened when a Pakistani troll tried to insult the pacer.
Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you.
— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021
The whole thing started after Rahul Dravid’s new TV Advert for ‘Cred’.The former India captain, known for his calm demeanour, feaured in an ad for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. The advertisement was shared by Kohli on Twitter with the caption “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai.”
Actor Jim Sarbh, in the advertisement, says: “When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues.”
Never seen this side of Rahul bhai pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021
Meanwhile Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Superkings in the second game of IPL 2021 at Wankhede.Blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Falls for First IPL Duck Since 2015, Gets Bowled by Avesh Khan
A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs.
