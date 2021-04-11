T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

IPL 2021
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021: Venkatesh Prasad Joins in on Indranagar ka Gunda Fun; Shuts Down Troll in Style

IPL 2021: Venkatesh Prasad Joins in on Indranagar ka Gunda Fun; Shuts Down Troll in Style

IPL 2021: Venkatesh Prasad Joins in on Indranagar ka Gunda Fun; Shuts Down Troll in Style

A Pakistan troll was given a befitting reply by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad.

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad too joined in on #IndiranagarKaGunda fun as he tweeted a picture of his duel with Pakistan’s Aamir Sohail. The incident dates back to the 1996 World Cup Semi-Final where India edged Pakistan to seal the final spot. But this is what happened when a Pakistani troll tried to insult the pacer.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

The whole thing started after Rahul Dravid’s new TV Advert for ‘Cred’.The former India captain, known for his calm demeanour, feaured in an ad for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. The advertisement was shared by Kohli on Twitter with the caption “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai.”

Actor Jim Sarbh, in the advertisement, says: “When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues.”

Meanwhile Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Superkings in the second game of IPL 2021 at Wankhede.Blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Falls for First IPL Duck Since 2015, Gets Bowled by Avesh Khan

Blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches