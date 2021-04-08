- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021 Venues: All You Need to Know
Six cities — Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata — will host the event. None of the teams will play on their home ground.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 7:04 PM IST
The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), which will begin in Chennai on April 9 and conclude in Ahmedabad on May 30, will be the first season to be played at neutral venues within India.
Six cities — Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata — will host the event. None of the teams will play on their home ground.
The tournament will be played in three legs with Chennai and Mumbai hosting the first leg from April 9 to April 25, followed by Delhi and Ahmedabad from April 26 to May 8. The third and final leg will be held in Bengaluru and Kolkata from May 9 to May 23 before the action moves to Ahmedabad for the play-offs, starting on May 25.
Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata will host 10 matches each and Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each. Here is a look at the venues
Chennai – MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)
Seating Capacity: 33,500
Anna Pavilion End, V Pattabhiraman Gate End
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made Chepauk their fortress over recent years, with their spinners plugging away on the slow, dry pitch. Low totals in the beginning of the season can be expected at this ground. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar can be expected to feature among the star performers in the opening match of the season.
Mumbai – Wankhede Stadium
Seating Capacity: 33,000
Garware Pavilion End, Tata End
The Wankhede has been known for serving up high-scoring totals and boundaries in plenty in past seasons. Though the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will not get to clear the fences this season, the likes of Rishabh Pant can be expected to bring out the fireworks in the first match at this venue.
Ahmedabad – Narendra Modi Stadium
Seating Capacity: 132,000
Adani Pavilion End, Reliance End
The renovated stadium on the outskirts of Ahmedabad – the world’s largest cricket stadium – will jointly host the second leg of the league phase, before the four teams who make it to the playoffs return here for the knockout stage. The pitch at the stadium has traditionally assisted bowlers, something which was seen in the recent Test series against England as well.
Delhi – Arun Jaitley Stadium
Seating Capacity: 41,820
Stadium End, Pavilion End
The stadium in Delhi is the second oldest international cricket stadium still functional in India, after Kolkata, and has witnessed numerous feats. Known to have a tricky pitch to bat on, teams batting second have a better record at this venue.
Bengaluru – M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Seating Capacity: 35,000
Pavilion End, Beml End
The Bengaluru ground, set to host the last leg of the league matches, is known to see some high-scoring encounters and big boundaries.
Kolkata – Eden Gardens
Seating Capacity: 68,000
High Court End, Pavilion End
Like the Chinnaswamy, the Eden Gardens has hosted some high-scoring matches in recent seasons of the IPL and the team that has won the toss has generally chosen to bowl first.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule