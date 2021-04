IPL 2021: 'Very Dangerous' KKR Will Be A Challenge, Says RCB Coach Simon Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been riding the victory wave of IPL 2021 ever since the start of the season, securing two wins in the bag against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. The Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to keep the winning streak going as they go head-to-head against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 18, Sunday afternoon. Despite an uneven patch of one victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad and one loss against Mumbai Indians, RCB coach Simon Katich reckons the Eoin Morgan-led side will still be a formidable opponent to watch out for.

“We know that KKR played two very good games. They didn’t quite get the result in the second game. But they did a lot right, and they are a very dangerous team,” the Australian said, in a video posted by the offical RCB Twitter.

“We know they have a lot of quality with both bat and the ball. They will be keen to bounce back. We are keen to stay on a roll. We know there’s still a lot of hard work that needs to be done in this tournament,” he added.Further, the first day match of the season brings new challenges forth for both teams, and Katich acknowledges that this is no time for the boys in red to be putting their guard down.

“It’s a new challenge, the fact that it’s a day game. We know that the wicket has been hard work for the batsman at times. There’s spin. It’s been slow. It’s a new challenge, but I know this group is truly hungry.” he said.

The Royal Challengers side is especially keen, having made it to runners-up three times during the series, but never having won the trophy. In a video posted by the RCB official Twitter, the cricketers can be seen hard at work trying to pump up for the upcoming match on Sunday.

Game Day: RCB v KKR preview Our players trained hard in hot and humid conditions before our final game in Chennai, against KKR. We spoke to some of the players and coaches on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/37bmThyueM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have been two-time champions of the IPL series and are looking for a repeat of 2014, when they last won the trophy.

