IPL 2021: Very Happy With The Effort Put in by The Entire Team, Says Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals encountered their first loss in five matches in the ongoing IPL 2021 going down by three wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Tuesday. DC posted 127/9 in their 20 overs but KKR chased down the target in 18.2 overs but assistant coach Pravin Amre says the he’s happy with the effort put in by the players in the match.

“We know that there will be ups and downs in the IPL and we know that we are going to have matches like this one, however the coaching group was very happy with the effort put in by the entire team in this match. After being in a difficult situation, Rishabh Pant played till the last over of the innings, which helped us get a fighting total on the board. And even while bowling, the players fought very well and ensured that the chase wasn’t a cakewalk for KKR," said Amre.

While speaking about the positives from the match, Amre said, “Avesh Khan put up an extraordinary performance and Axar Patel bowled very well. The latter conceded only 7 runs in 17 balls apart from being hit for a six off his second delivery in the innings. These are the positives from the game. We could see that the players can perform under pressure."

Amre added that the loss against KKR will motivate the players to put in even more effort in the upcoming games. “When you lose, you pull your socks up for the upcoming games and that’s what our mindset is going to be. Every game is important and we will give our 100 percent for each and every game," he said.

DC will take on Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

