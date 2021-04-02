IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Optimistic About RCB's Chances This Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore superstars Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers checked into their hotels in Chennai on Thursday and are already feeling the vibes ahead of the Indian Premier League, which is starting on April 9 in Chennai.

Kohli and De Villiers, both of whom have to undergo a seven-day hotel room quarantine before taking part in training sessions, said that they are getting positive vibes this season.

"It feels surreal. Honestly, it doesn't feel like we went away for too long as there was a lot of cricket in between as well but yeah, very excited that we are playing in India again. Although in a different way, in a different setting. I am very optimistic and yes I have a good feeling this time around," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB on their Twitter page.

De Villiers on the other hand said: "It was a long journey. Very happy to be back with RCB, it feels like yesterday that we finished the IPL. I feel we have the momentum from the last tournament and we'll have a lot of fun."

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli joins RCB in Chennai@imVKohli talks about his excitement and confidence heading into Vivo IPL 2021, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JC33XEoyWL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2021

He went on to add that this year there is a good mix of experienced and old players and pointed out to Daniel Christian and mega-signing Glen Maxwell and hoped that they can win games together in this year's IPL.

RCB have already stared their training camp with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and others already joining straight from national duty while Kohli, De Villiers and company will join yup once their quarantine is over.

RCB, who were knocked out in the first eliminator last year after qualifying from the fourth spot in the United Arab Emirates, will open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the opening day.