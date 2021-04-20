- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Seen at Airport With their Munchkin Vamika
Virat Kohli with his two ladies was seen at Mumbai Airport on Monday evening
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 3:29 PM IST
After a three consecutive win in this year’s edition of Indian Premiere League (IPL), RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli with his two ladies was seen at Mumbai Airport on Monday evening. Actor Anushka Sharma was clad in blue denim joggers-loose white top while Virat was donning his usual red and navy blue polo tee in sync with a black cap, the youngest member of the family was most probably fast asleep and was seen sporting a pink hairband with a bow. The couple was back from Chennai where the skipper’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore played a winning streak against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Upon Vamika’s birth, the couple had requested the media not to click or publish pictures of their daughter. They have, instead, offered a few glimpses of her on social media, without ever revealing her face.
Virat had announced Vamika’s arrival on January 11 with an Instagram post. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” he quoted.
The couple is also known for sharing their candid pictures from time to time.
We wish the couple and their munchkin a lot of health and happiness in the near future and loads of luck t Virat and his squad.
