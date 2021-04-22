IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman to Score 6,000 IPL Runs

RCB skipper Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the history of IPL to score 6,000 runs. Kohli is the first entrant in this club not to mention Kohli played his first IPL game back in 2008.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Virat Kohli’s success at the international stage has a connection with how he has fared for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, feels former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. Kohli is widely regarded as the best all-format’s batsman of the current generation.His success for India has coincided with improving performances in IPL too and to date, he’s the leading run-getter in the league’s history.

ALSO READ | RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match : Live Updates

“Massive!” said Agarkar on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected when asked about the impact of IPL on Kohli’s career. We saw how quick his progress in international cricket has been. So, when you do well there, you are already confident, but then, to be captain of a franchise with such a big fan base, and be as consistent as he is, it certainly helped.”

Kohli has been part of RCB since IPL got underway in 2008 and eventually was handed over the reins of the team. He led them to the final in 2016 where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Incidentally, that was the season when Kohli shattered records to score 973 runs in 16 innings – the most every in a single season of the league’s history.

“You’re under pressure every day when you go out to play for RCB. Playing for India is just as big or bigger, but you still are under pressure day in and day out. When you keep getting runs, you know your psyche is just built and you are at ease with your game and he has done that,” said Agarkar.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here