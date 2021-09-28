IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Checking up on Rohit Sharma After Injury Win Netizens' Hearts

Monday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League ended with the Virat Kohli-led team defeating the defending champions. RCB won the match by 54runs, ending their streak of being on the losing side in the second leg of this season. The defending champions Mumbai Indians faced some hurdles in the last evening’s match, also with skipper Rohit Sharma. The Hitmaninjured his hand after his fellow teammate Ishan Kishan played a shot that could’ve hurt the skipper. In order to save his face, Sharma put his hand ahead and was hit by the ball.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL FULL COVERAGE

After the very competitive match, viewers got to see a heartwarming moment when Kohli went on to check on Sharma. The images from the post-match conversation between the two skippers certainly melted the hearts of many Indian cricket fans.

The image also managed to show how the rumours of rift between Kohli and Sharma are baseless. The recent incident at the IPL match in the United Arab Emirates only goes on to show how two of India’s top cricket players are clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Another moment from the match that managed to showcase the leadership quality of Kohli was when he tried to guide and give advice to the Mumbai Indians’ wicketkeeper and batter Kishan. The 23-year-old player scored just nine runs before RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him. However, after the batter’s not-so-impressive performance, Kohli was seen consoling the young player and gave him a pep talk.

Tweeting about the two highlights from Monday night’s match, one user wrote, “This is very pleasant and beautiful to see: Captain Virat Kohli taking care of Rohit Sharma when he was injured in the match. Captain Virat Kohli taking care and talking to youngsters Ishan Kishan.Superb, Virat Kohli.”

This is very pleasant and beautiful to see:•Captain Virat Kohli take care Rohit Sharma when he injured that match.•Captain Virat Kohli take care & talking to youngsters Ishan Kishan. Superb, Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/ehSriiONtb — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 28, 2021

Another user tweeted, “Win or lose but these moments made my morning beautiful.”

This IPL seson is Kohli’s last one as the captain for RCB. He has announced to hang us his boots as the skipper for the Bangalore-based outfit.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here