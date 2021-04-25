IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh For RCB's Slow Over Rate Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” said the IPL in a statement.

RCB’s unbeaten run was ended by CSK on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leading the three-time champions to a 69-run win.

Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the last over of CSK’s innings to finish unbeaten on 62 off just 28 balls and propel them to 191/4. He then recorded figures of 3/13, dismissing the dangerous AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Washington Sundar.

“One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli was happy with how Jadeja performed considering he will be back playing for India in a couple of months. “His ability has been there for everyone to see. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and on the field. After two months, he will be back playing for India and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat. When he plays well and is confident, it lets out many opportunities.”

“You have to look at it the right way. I feel this is a positive feedback for our side. A performance like this, it is good to get this out early on in the tournament,” he said.

(IANS inputs)

