IPL 2021: Virat Kohli First Indian Batter to Reach 10,000 T20 Runs

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian cricketer to cross 10,000 T20 runs. He got to the feat against Mumbai Indians in Dubai when he hit….. He was just 13 runs short of this special feat. During his career, he played for India, RCB and Delhi and amassed 9987 runs before walking out at Dubai. Kohli is the fifth on the list with West Indies’ Chris Gayle being the top most T20 run getter with 14,261 runs in 446 matches at a strike rate of 36.94. He has smashed 22 centuries and 87 fifties. Meanwhile Kohli had scored 9929 runs in 311 matches at a strike-rate of 133.95. Between 2007 and 2021, he has scored 5 hundreds and 72 fifties.

He has recently dropped a bombshell when he decided to step down from the post of India’s T20 captain. He also decided to leave RCB captaincy. RCB would love to gift their skipper and modern-day great an IPL trophy, but it doesn’t look like happening. The Kohli led side has been faltering in the second leg of the tournament and looks a pale shadow of its former self. In India, they looked a force to reckon with, but they have lost both the games: one against CSK and opener against KKR pretty badly.

Speculation is rife as to who will take over the reins at the Bengaluru-based franchise, with 37-year-old South African AB de Villiers being touted. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar though feels ABD may not be the right choice to lead RCB.

“How many years are you going to get out of AB (de Villiers) as captain and player? So I would like to have someone that has at least three years to offer," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo. Manjrekar though offered three names to take over Kohli as the nwe RCB captain.

“I know Pollard is no spring chicken but he is one guy that I feel has the leadership qualities. You should always spot a person from a team that has established leaders. So I pick Pollard as a contender," Manjrekar said. “Suryakumar Yadav could be one from the auction and David Warner is another guy," he added. Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn agreed with Manjrekar that de Villiers is not the right candidate for the job.“I don’t think AB de Villiers is the right way to go. I think he is a phenomenal player. But he is at the end of his career. I think he is a great leader," Steyn told ESPNCricinfo.

