IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Just 122 Runs Short of Becoming First Batsman To Reach 6000-Club in the IPL

Virat Kohli is amongst the greatest batsmen across formats in the history of cricket. He has a brilliant record in the IPL too with an aggregate of 5878 runs in 184 innings at an average of 38.16 and strike rate of 130.73. The captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to take the franchise to their first title win this year – the only thing missing from King Kohli’s impressive CV.

Pant Just 121 Runs Away From Breaking Shreyas Iyer’s Aggregate Record

We look at some numbers that stand out in his IPL career and a few records he can break during the course of the tournament.

122: Virat Kohli is just 122 runs shy of becoming the first batsman in the history of the IPL to record 6000 runs. The Indian captain currently has an aggregate of 5878 runs in 184 innings. He is followed by Suresh Raina and David Warner.

269: Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 9731 runs in 289 innings in all T20 cricket and is just 269 shy of reaching the exclusive 10000-Club in the format. Currently only three batsmen belong to this Club – Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik. Kohli is at number 6 on the run aggregate chart. Besides the already mentioned three, Brendon McCullum and David Warner have a higher aggregate than Kohli.

5: Number of hundreds for Virat Kohli in the IPL

Kohli has recorded the second-highest number of hundreds in IPL history after Chris Gayle – 6. Four of these came in the 2016 edition alone. Will he go past the Universe Boss in IPL 2021?

IPL 2021: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje Reach Mumbai, but Won’t Feature in Opener

3: Number of 200-plus partnerships Kohli has been a part of in the IPL

There have been just four 200-plus partnerships in the history of the IPL. And incredibly Virat Kohli has been part of three of these. He combined with AB de Villiers to put together 229 for RCB against Gujarat Lions in Bengaluru in 2016. He had also paired with AB and stitched an unbeaten 215 for RCB against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai in 2015. Kohli had partnered with Gayle and put together an unbeaten 204-run stand for RCB against the Daredevils in Delhi in 2012.

973: Virat Kohli holds the record for the maximum runs in a single season of the IPL. He amassed a colossal 973 runs in just 16 matches at a strike rate of 152.03 in 2016. His exploits included 4 hundreds and 7 fifties – Kohli was in a zone no batsman before or after has been in the history of the league.

8: Virat Kohli is just 8 matches shy of becoming only the third player after MS Dhoni (204 matches) and Rohit Sharma (200 matches) to play 200 matches in the IPL. He is currently at number 5 behind Dhoni, Rohit, Dinesh Karthik (196) and Suresh Raina (193). Kohli has played all his matches representing just one franchise – RCB.​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here