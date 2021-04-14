IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Just 89 Away From 6000 Runs In IPL, David Warner Can Overtake Both Dhawan & Rohit

Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in a big southern Indian derby in Chennai later in the evening today. It will be a clash between the batting might of the RCB and the bowling prowess of SRH at Chepauk on Wednesday. Apart from other key battles, the match-up between the two rival captains – Virat Kohli and David Warner – makes this contest an intriguing one to watch out for.

We look at some numbers and records which stand out and some milestones which might be broken today.

89: The Number of Runs Needed By Kohli To Reach the 6000-Club

Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 5911 runs in 185 IPL innings at an average of 38.13 and strike rate of 130.62, including 5 hundreds and 39 fifties. He is just 89 runs shy of becoming the first batsman to 6000 runs in the history of the IPL. King Kohli has only represented one franchise in the IPL – the RCB.

5257: David Warner’s Aggregate in the IPL

David Warner has the highest aggregate for an overseas batsman in the history of the IPL (and fifth highest overall) with 5257 runs in 143 innings at an average of 42.39 and strike rate of 141.46 including 4 hundreds and 48 fifties. He is one of the three batsmen in the IPL (min. 1500 runs) who has an average of at least 40 with a minimum strike rate of 140 – the other two being Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Warner is just 25 runs shy of Shikhar Dhawan and 35 short of Rohit Sharma’s aggregate in the IPL.

973 & 848: The Two Highest Aggregates In a Single Season of the IPL

Virat Kohli and David Warner have the distinction of piling on the two highest aggregates in a single season of the IPL – remarkably, both achieved the feat in 2016. While Kohli amassed a colossal 973 runs in 16 innings at a stunning rate of 152.03 including 4 hundreds and 7 fifties in what was the most sensational display of batting ever witnessed in any single edition of any T20 league in the world. Warner, not to be left behind, scored 848 runs for the Sunrisers in 17 innings at a strike rate of 151.42 with 9 fifties.

159.65: AB de Villiers’ Strike Rate for RCB

AB de Villiers has a stunning record for RCB in the IPL – it is the best record (in terms of average, strike rate and match impact) for any batsman for a particular IPL franchise in the history of the tournament. AB has scored 4226 runs in 131 innings at an average of 42.26 and strike rate of 159.65 for the Challengers. His exploits include two hundreds and 35 fifties. He is their playmaker and aggressor in the middle order also providing the impetus at the death.

121: Number of Wickets Taken By Yuzvendra Chahal for RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal is RCB’s playmaker with the ball in the middle overs controlling the flow of runs as well as picking crucial wickets between overs 7 and 15 for RCB. He is the franchise’s leading wicket-taker with 121 wickets in 98 innings at a strike rate of 17.6 and economy rate of 7.69. After an indifferent start to the season, Chahal would be hoping to make a difference in what would be his 100th match for RCB in the IPL.

