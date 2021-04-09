IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Says Thought of Leaving RCB has Never Crossed his Mind

Ahead of their opening clash against Mumbai India, RCB skipper Virat Kohli talked about his special bond with the franchise. The 32-year-old has been with the team since the inaugural season, said that despite not winning the trophy even once in all these years, the thought of the leaving the franchise never crossed his mind.

“There are couple of other teams who have great fan bases but I think we are a team who get a lot of support and adulation wherever we play because we play a certain brand of cricket. We will play our heart out, we might not be composed enough in many difficult situations in the past but there has never been shortage of passion, commitment, intensity.

“A lot of fun on the field and me as an individual have never felt that I wanna move away from the system just because I haven’t won a title. That happens because things have been so organic, this cannot be created anywhere. This cannot be manufactured in a way that people are forcing me to play, and I am forcing the management to keep me, there has never been a conversation like that. So, things have been very organic. The respect, the care and the enjoyment I feel here, I don’t think I can recreate anywhere else. The experience has been magical,” Virat Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

This season they got in some expensive players like Jhye Rirchardson and Glenn Maxwell, and would be hoping to lift the title.

“It feels surreal. Honestly, it doesn’t feel like we went away for too long as there was a lot of cricket in between as well but yeah, very excited that we are playing in India again.

“Although in a different way, in a different setting. I am very optimistic and yes I have a good feeling this time around,” Virat Kohli said in a video posted by RCB,” Virat Kohli had said while joining the RCB bio-bubble in Chennai.

