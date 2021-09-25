IPL 2021: Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni's Bromance Goes Viral; See Pics

Ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second leg of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021, pictures of bromance between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni took the internet by storm. The CSK vs RCB clash is also known as the battle between ‘Fire’ and ‘Ice.’ All ‘Mahirat’ fans had their eyes glued to their TV screens, however, as the two captains arrived for the toss, it was delayed due to a sand storm in Sharjah. Luckily, while the two were waiting for the toss to begin, pictures of the ‘bromance’ between captain Kohli and Dhoni flooded the internet.

Sharing an image of the two captains talking, the official Twitter handle of CSK wrote, “Fire, ice, and everything nice.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared an adorable click of the two captains as they were all smiles. “Bromance for the ages,” captioned the franchise. Sharing the same click, one of the fans wrote, “This pic made my day.”

“Brothers from different mothers,” wrote another fan, while a third said, “When the greatest red ball captain and white ball captain meets, a storm is inevitable.”

RCB came up with a much-improved performance on Friday as they notched up 156/6. All credit goes to the half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (70) and Kohli (53). However, the luck as not on their side as they still lost the match by six wickets after some incisive bowling by CSK stars -Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur. The two bowlers broke the middle batting order of RCB and their top batsmen got out after scoring peanuts. With 11 balls remaining, CSK defeated RCB by 6 wickets. Skipper Kohli was left dejected after a second loss in UAE. RCB had earlier lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets in the opening match of the second leg of the tournament.

