IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Posts Adorable Picture with Wife Anushka Sharma; the Caption Says a Thousand Words

India skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the country and are widely followed. Currently Kohli is playing in the IPL while wife Anushka is there supporting him and the team. On Tuesday, Kohli posted a picture with his better half, without writing much in the caption. Instead, he just chose to put a heart there.

IPL 2021 has been great for RCB till now. Out of the three matches they have played so far, they have won all three. They have an equally good depth in the bowling department, as in their batting, which has been the secret to their wins. But so far Kohli hasn’t scored a lot of runs yet and is due for a big one. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings discard Glenn Maxwell has been a game-changer for them. He has already struck two fifties in the tournament.

In the last match against KKR, he scored 70-odd, when they were struggling at 9-2. “Well, I said at the halfway mark we have 200 because of two genius innings back-to-back. Maxwell was outstanding and AB to follow,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“When he gets in with that kind of form and flow, it’s impossible to stop him. We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down. Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. There are areas we can work on. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited,” said Kohli.

